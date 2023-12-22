(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that TJX has recalled about 29,000 foldable bistro set chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the commission, the wooden frame of the chairs can break or collapse when a person is seated, posing a falling hazard.

The recall includes foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs that were sold as part of three- or five-piece sets. Some of the sets were also sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands.

The bistro sets consist of a small wooden table and either two or four foldable chairs.

The chairs have wood frames, and rope on the seat and back. The rope came in gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white. There is also a gold bar that supports the back legs.

Recalled TJX Foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled TJX Foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs (blue) (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled TJX Foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs (gray) (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled TJX Foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs (sand) (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Some of the chairs were sold individually in stores and online with the descriptions “three-piece handcrafted in Vietnam,” “three-piece HD Furniture Group indoor-outdoor rope” or “Acacia Wood Bistro Table and Chairs Set.”

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJZ for a refund. The chairs can also be returned to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Homesense or Sierra store for a refund.

According to the commission, TJX has received eight reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing when someone was seated. The commission says this resulted in six reports of minor injuries, including bruising and an ankle strain.

TJX can be reached at their toll-free number at 888-520-0157 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/woodandropechair.

