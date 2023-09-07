(WHTM) – Thousands in the Midstate are without power amid a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday afternoon.

According to PPL, nearly 3,000 customers in Dauphin County are without power. PPL says customers impacted in Uptown may not have power until midnight.

In Lancaster County there are more than 1,600 without power and in Perry County more than 1,000 customers have no power.

The epicenter is neighboring Schuylkill County with more than 6,000 customers in the dark.

FirstEnergy says more than 1,800 customers in Adams County do not have power and 1,000 in Lebanon are waiting for the lights to come back on as well. More than 1,700 FirstEnergy customers in York County also do not have power.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in place in parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.