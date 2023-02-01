ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District announced they dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district.

According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.

Biglerville Elementary School students were also dismissed at 12 p.m. from the Biglerville Fire Department Station.

The district stated that the students were dismissed using their regular departure plans.

There is no word on what the threat was and the district stated they will keep the community informed of the situation as needed.