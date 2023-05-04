LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people have been killed in a crash that occurred in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Thursday, May 4.

Pennsylvania State Police say that troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations around 1:35 a.m. State Police say that the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was started.

State Police say they lost sight of the vehicle in the vicinity of Interstate 81 North near Exit 72A, at the North Mountain Road overpass.

State Police say when troopers were canvasing the area, they were able to locate the vehicle, which crashed into a tree. State Police say that all three occupants died.

The investigation continues and the names of the victims will be released upon notifying of next of kin, according to State Police.