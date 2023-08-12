DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire caused three people to be taken to the hospital in Dover, York County on Saturday, Aug. 12.

According to the Dover Township fire chief, crews were called to the 2100 block of Conewago Road in the township a little before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The chief tells abc27 that between six and seven people have been displaced and that three people were taken to a local hospital due to minor burns. The chief has also said that the Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Dover Township fire marshal at this time, according to the fire chief.