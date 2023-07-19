LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular throwback candy store will soon relocate to a bigger and better storefront in the heart of Lancaster.

Vintage Candy Shop is owned and operated by a local businesswoman named Christine Gable, who was born and raised in Lititz, Lancaster County.

Though she is now candy-focused, Gable’s start as a businesswoman didn’t begin with selling all the sweet candies from her past – instead, it started with helping other local businesses to share their products with customers all across the country.

According to Gable, in 2012 she established a business out of her home called Beech Tree Trading, which began as a business whose main objective was to help small local businesses sell their products and merchandise online, to reach a wider audience. In 2018, as Beech Tree Trading grew, Gable came to acquire a 4,000-square-foot, Lancaster-based warehouse to run the business out of – this warehouse would eventually be used to help with operation and deliveries for the Vintage Candy Shop.

Years later, in July of 2021, Gable officially opened the debut location for the Vintage Candy Shop on 602 Saint Joseph Street, where it currently resides.

“I can remember [when I was younger] going with my parents to get milk at the local dairy, pulling out my coins, and then choosing different ‘penny candies’ to buy – that memory has always stuck with me,” Gable expressed. “My only hope with the [Vintage Candy Shop] was to bring that kind of joy into other people’s lives.”

Vintage Candy Shop offers a wide variety of candies, snacks, slushies, and a lot more! According to Gable, her shop currently offers over 200 different novelty candies – some of the most popular novelty candies that she offers includes:

Wax bottles

Marshmallow cones

Candy necklaces

Candy cigarettes

Bubblegum cigarettes

Ring pops

Whirlypops

Candy sticks

Cow tales & all chocolates!

Vintage Candy Shop also has a collection of barley toys, gummy bears, gummy sharks, nougats, string licorice, and satellite wafers. To check out more of what Vintage Candy Shop has to offer, you can click here.

Last month in June 2023, Gable acquired a much bigger storefront in Lancaster City, at the former home of Max’s Eatery, which closed its doors back in April 2023. According to Gable, the new space is 4,000 square feet, which is huge in comparison to her current 600 square foot storefront.

“We had a lot of people asking if we could get more seating in the shop, so when this space became available I thought it was perfect,” Gable explained.

The newly acquired storefront will have seating available for approximately 20 to 30 guests. According to Gable, the new shop will also have a concession (drive-thru) window for future customers to utilize, a Vending Cafe that will feature vending machines with a variety of food and snack options to choose from, freshly made cotton candy, soft serve ice cream options, ice cream float drinks, and a new soda bar.

Before opening the new location, the Vintage Candy Shop on 602 Saint Josephs Street will close its doors on Friday, August 4. According to Gable, she expects the new Vintage Candy Shop storefront to open in the late summer or early fall of 2023.

“[opening soon] is very exciting and it’s a dream come true,” Gable said. “We have had such a great response from our current candy shop, so we are excited to serve all these new people in Lancaster!”

The new Vintage Candy Shop will soon be located at 38 West King Street and its hours of operation will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.