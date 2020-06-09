Tick season ramping up as temps get warmer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the temperature outside gets warmer, tick season is ramping up.

Pennsylvania is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to the amount of Lyme Disease cases seen each year.

You can see the chart below shows the five counties in Pennsylvania who see the most cases annually. They are (in this order): Chester, Butler, Westmoreland, Montgomery, and York. The most recent data, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, is from 2018.

Below is a chart, followed by a graph, of the counties in the midstate and how many cases are seen. This data ranges from 2009-2018.

You can see York county has the most cases. The county’s numbers are consistently high.

In the state of Pennsylvania, you can see in 2018, more than 10,000 people were diagnosed with Lyme Disease.





Here’s a breakdown of percentages in the midstate:

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, early symptoms (up to 30 days) of Lyme Disease include:

Fever

Fatigue

Headaches

Muscle Aches

Joint Pain

Skin Rash (70-80% of infected people)

For more information on Lyme Disease, click here.