Timeline of events: Former police officer abducts his two daughters

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Area Regional Police Department continues to search for two girls, Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7, who were abducted from their family home by their father Robert Vicosa (also known as Robert Brown) on Monday, Nov. 15.

As the investigation continues and a timeline of events becomes clearer, abc27 will update the timeline below.

Friday, November 12:

According to court documents, on Friday, Robert Vicosa invited the mother of the two missing girls to his home in Windsor Township to celebrate her birthday. Following the party, the estranged wife says Vicosa and Tia Bynum, Vicosa’s close friend and former colleague, held her at gunpoint, tied her up in the basement, and forced her to take drugs.

Sunday, November 14:

Vicosa’s estranged wife was able to leave the home and went to Target to get help. That afternoon, she spoke with investigators at York Area Regional Police and told them Vicosa and Bynum held her captive at gunpoint.

Monday, November 15:

Police searched the home and found evidence of the assault, but Vicosa was long gone. That same day, police went to Bynum’s home. According to court documents, Bynum confirmed she was at Vicosa’s home from Friday evening through Saturday morning with Vicosa’s estranged wife and the two children, but denied ever going into the basement.

Tuesday, November 16:

A second woman says Vicosa held her at gunpoint when she found Vicosa and the girls inside her camper on her property in Red Lion. Tuesday was the first time police notified the public that the girls were missing.

Wednesday, November 17:

abc27 News learned that Bynum was also a suspect in the case. Investigators says Bynum and Vicosa are close friends and worked together at Baltimore County Police. Vicosa was fired in August, after officials say he violated a number of policies back in March, including insubordination and walking off the job. Bynum is still employed by the department but was suspended as soon as her alleged involvement in the case came to light.