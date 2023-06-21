HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House passed a bill Tuesday to eventually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. Employers who rely on tips would also see an increase.

The state’s minimum wage hasn’t been changed in more than a decade. It’s been even longer since the state’s tipped wage has moved. It’s been $2.83 since 1996.

House Bill 1500 would gradually move the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

“I feel like as employers, it’s our responsibility to pay a living wage and take care of our employees the best way we know how to,” said Jennie Groff, co-owner of Lancaster Sweet Shoppe and Stroopies Inc.

Groff employs refugee women living in Lancaster. Employees start at $13 an hour and move up to $14 after one month of training.

“Most of the women on our team are getting $15 or $16 currently,” said Groff.

Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie voted against the bill and worries small businesses will be forced to shut down if they’re forced to pay higher wages.

“If you’re driving up their costs, they’re going to be in a position where they may end up having to close,” said Mackenzie.

House Bill 1500 would also include an increase for tipped workers.

“At the restaurant, those employees make $40 to $60 an hour,” said Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s.

The base wage for tipped workers would jump to 60 percent of the minimum wage. It’s currently $2.83 but would increase to $9 by 2026.

“Then we have to increase our prices,” said Flinchbaugh.

Flinchbaigh says increasing the tipped wage would mean sticking customers with a higher check.

“They’re going to be paying so much for their food at that point, they’re not going to afford to tip more or want to,” said Flinchbaugh.

The chances of the bill passing the Senate are slim. There could be some type of wage increase in the state budget deal.