PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Gardens are beautiful, but they are also crucial in helping the environment. Pollinators have a mutually beneficial relationship with plants, helping them to grow and allowing the bees, butterflies and other pollinators to thrive.

To help those bees out that are responsible for your lovely garden, consider planting a pollinator garden that is specifically aimed at supporting them.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, these are the best ways to ensure a pollinator garden is a success:

Choose native plants.

Ensure these native plants bloom in different seasons to provide food all year long for pollinators.

Choose plants with different sizes, shapes and colors to increase the diversity of pollinators that visit the garden.

Plant three or more different types of plants together as the difference in color will attract pollinators.

Plant native plants close together to ward off weeds instead of overusing mulch or landscape fabric.

Don’t clean up the garden until late spring because pollinators differ in when they overwinter throughout their life.

Be sure to follow these tips for a garden that will look gorgeous, help important insects that are important to the natural environment and help your other non-pollinator garden plants flourish.