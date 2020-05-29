Top News Quotes of the day in PA

ABC27
“I’m not aware of any real disease transmission from dental offices probably over the last 30 some years.” Dr. James Tauberg on increased PPE for dentists. Full story
“I think it’s absolutely crucial we help our small business and restaurants all over the city get back up and running any way possible and in a way that’s safe.”Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said. Full story
“When you seek help during these difficult times, you are acting as an advocate for yourself and your family.”Department of Human Services Sec. Teresa Miller on using critical services. Full story
“No one wants to be in the situation where the U.S. presidential race is coming down to Pennsylvania and there is a week or two delay on us in delivering a victor.”state Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) on mail-in ballots. Full story
“We know that many people have lost jobs, income, and health insurance as a result of this public health crisis.”DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES SEC. TERESA MILLER ON USING CRITICAL SERVICES. FULL STORY
“Water-based activity is an integral part of the state park experience in Pennsylvania and, with appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety and as staffing permits, this department continues to reopen its state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all the benefits of being outdoors.” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on state park swimming beaches opening. FULL STORY
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away.” State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. FULL STORY
