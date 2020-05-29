Top News Quotes of the day in PA

The Boston Marathon is going virtual after officials decided to cancel the marathon "as a mass participation road running event" due to coronavirus concerns.

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the Boston Athletic Association. “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon.”