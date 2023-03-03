HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some occasions call for a fancy, expensive, or upscale restaurant establishment – but other times call for a dive bar. To help you find the best, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated dive bars in the Harrisburg area, according to Yelp.

It should be noted that this list only includes restaurants that have at least 10 reviews on Yelp.

Shady McGrady’s – 204 Verbeke St. (34 reviews) Brownstone Lounge – 412 Forster St. (16 reviews) JB Lovedraft’s Micropub – 225 N. 2nd St. (64 reviews) Grotto Pub – 104 Market St. (43 reviews) Bourbon Street Saloon – 37 N. 2nd St. (46 reviews) Paxtang Grill – 3323 Derry St. (74 reviews) 704 – 704 N. 3rd St. (17 reviews) Underdog Sports Bar & Grill – 3100 Paxton St. (146 reviews) Johnny Joe’s Bar – 5327 East Trindle Rd. (23 reviews) Ted’s Bar and Grill – 7300 Allentown Blvd. (174 reviews)

Now that Yelpers told you their opinion, what’s your favorite Harrisburg dive bar? Let us know in the comments on Facebook if you agree with Yelp’s choices.