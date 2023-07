(WHTM) –The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for a portion of the Midstate.

The warning is for Northeastern Dauphin County until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Elizabethville, moving east at 25 mph.

If you are in this area, you are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy building on the lowest floor or in an interior closet or room.