(WHTM) – The National Weather Service in State College issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which has since expired.

At 7:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Vernon, moving east, at 20 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This tornadic thunderstorm was reported to remain mainly over rural areas of southeastern Lancaster County, including Kirkwood