Touch of fall this weekend, minimal rain chances short-term and long-term in this forecast

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 60.

SUNDAY: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Stray Showers After Sunset. Hi 80.

For some places this morning will start in the upper 50s as the cool air drops south. However, low level clouds kept temperatures from falling more overnight. Temperatures will stay at seasonable levels this morning in the low 60s with persistent, low clouds limiting the amount of sun we start our day with. By this afternoon, the clouds will break leading to more sunshine. Expect highs to reach the mid-70s.

Tonight stays dry and quiet, however clouds do arrive again. This means our Sunday morning could be similar to today. Temperatures to start Sunday will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with more sunshine by the midday hours. Clouds then start to push in from the west by the evening with a few stray showers streaming in too. We do not expect a lot of rain by Sunday night, only a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Most of the upcoming week features dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A cooler shot of air arrives for Tuesday knocking temperatures back to the low 70s. Morning temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday could start in the low 50s!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso