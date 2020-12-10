Toy Challenge on the Bridge, ‘Santa D’ collecting thousands of gifts for Toys for Tots

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Toy Challenge on the Bridge is underway on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge on Route 462. 96.1 SOX is challenging the community to donate more than 7,500 new, unwrapped toys this week.

There are drop boxes, as well as a drive-thru on the Columbia side of the bridge, so people can give gifts without even leaving their car.

“We have to be a little bit safer on how we’re actually doing things,” said Santa D, one of Santa Clause’s helpers, who sounds a whole lot like Bobby D from the 96.1 SOX Wake Up Crew.

Santa D is living on the bridge all week to collect gifts for the York and Lancaster County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

“The demand is still there unfortunately for families and with COVID, the donations for the Toys for Tots has really been down, so this is really the last chance for anybody to make sure a child has merrier Christmas,” said Santa D.

The drive started Monday and goes until Friday at 6 p.m.

When you drop off a present, you can check out the “toy total” that’s being updated throughout the day.

Presents for kids ages three and under and for pre-teens between nine and twelve are in the highest demand. 96.1 SOX shares ideas for what to get children in these age groups on its website.

Monetary donations are being accepted too.

In the past five years, the Toy Challenge on the Bridge has collected more than 31,000 new toys and more than $21,000 in donations.

This year, you can still get photos with Santa D, as long as you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“It’s Christmas after all and we’re giving a little smile to the commuters as they’re driving by and try to put people into a good mood, but also making sure that we’re doing what we’re here to do,” said Santa D.

Santa D says the generosity has been outstanding so far.

One couple decided that since they can’t go on a trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, they donated $2,500 to Toys for Tots.