CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor trailer is closing all lanes on I-81 south in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT.

The crash is between exit 37 for PA 233 – Newville and exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.

The accident is closing all lanes as of 4:16 p.m. on Dec. 15. It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved at this time.