EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location.

Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.

“Twenty months after opening our first Lancaster location, we are delighted that our customized financial solutions and culture of service have been welcomed and embraced,” CEO Eugene Draganosky said. “We look forward to further expanding our presence in this compelling market.”

The new Traditions Bank branch on State Road is set to employ a variety of financial professionals, such as:

Universal retail bankers

Commercial bankers

Residential mortgage lenders

Construction of the new Traditions Bank is expected to take about six months. According to Traditions Bank, the build out of the new branch will then take an additional six months until completion. Overall, the new branch is expected to be opened in about a year.

According to Traditions Bank, they are a provider of depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals in and around south-central Pennsylvania. Traditions Bank is headquartered in York and was formed in 2002.