(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that there will be a traffic restriction in place at Interstate 83 in York County next week due to an inspection on Route 74 (S. Queen St.) Bridge.

The bridge, which spans I-83 at Exit 16 A/B in York Township is scheduled to be inspected on Monday, November 6, and Tuesday, November 7.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says the work will take place both days between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Three will be alternating left and right lane restrictions in the northbound lanes on Monday and restrictions in the southbound lanes on Tuesday.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert while the work is being performed, obey work zone signs, and drive slowly through the area.