(WHTM) — Across the Midstate, residents are waking up to snowy conditions and are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel after a night of snow and a deadly crash.

Currently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reduced speed limits on to 45 miles per hour on all major local highways. Roadways affected by that restriction include I-83, I-81, I-78, U.S. 581, I-283, U.S. 22/322, U.S. 222, U.S. 15 and U.S. 30.

Amid poor visibility overnight, the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.

According to PennDOT the crash happened on southbound I-83. Little is known about the crash at this time, but PennDOT says the deceased was hit by another vehicle after getting out of their car and knocked into the northbound lanes where they were hit by a tractor-trailer.

The person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Southbound lanes of I-83 were also closed this morning between the Lewisberry Road and Fishing Creek exits. They reopened around 6:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were also temporarily closed and reopened at around 4:30 a.m.

PennDOT urges people involved in crashes during inclimate weather to remain in their vehicles with their seatbelts fastened.