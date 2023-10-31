(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that there will be traffic restrictions on Interstate 83 in southern York County this week to allow for inspections to be performed on the Windy Hill Road (Route 2078) bridge in Shrewsbury Township.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says the inspections will be done on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2.

There will be alternating right and left lane restrictions on I-83 near mile markers 1.5 and 2 in Shrewsbury Township while the work is being completed. PennDOT says the work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT is urging motorists to stay alert, obey work zone signs and drive with caution through the area.