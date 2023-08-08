(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a rolling traffic shift is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 9 on both directions of the Route 30 bridge, also known as the Wrights Ferry bridge. This bridge connects York and Lancaster Counties.

PennDOT states that the traffic shift will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The work is weather permitting and will be a mobile operation to shift traffic from the left lane to the right line. This is being done so crews can inspect the barriers. PennDOT noted that only one direction will be shifted at a time.

The road work may cause delays to motorists traveling on Route 30 and they should be cautious while driving through the work zone. Work on a barrier project will begin later in August. More information regarding the project will be forthcoming.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place, courtesy of PennDOT.