HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) have visited the GIANT Center in Hershey for more than 15 seasons. They will be making their return for their winter tour on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with two performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here. You can find more information about the show here.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More,” presented by Hallmark Channel, is visiting over 60 cities across the nation. For 2022, TSO is going to bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition.