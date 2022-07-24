TODAY: Very Hot, Stray Storm. Hi 97. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm & Muggy, Stray Shower or Storm. Lo 76. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Showers, PM Storms SE of I-81. Hi 90. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

We’re on a 5 day streak of 90°+ plus days and today will likely be the hottest of this heat wave. A stray storm could pop this afternoon, but like yesterday, most places will stay dry. As humidity levels creep up a bit, heat indices (the feels-like temperature) will reach triple digits for at least a few hours. Take it easy if you’re going outside today.

Showers will move in by early Monday morning as a cold front approaches. We expect scattered storms to develop by the afternoon but given the positioning of the front, most of the action looks to be focused over areas southeast of I-81. Any storm that does develop could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. We’ll continue to watch trends, but it does appear some areas will be missed given the timing of the front.

Much more comfortable air moves in Tuesday behind the front, with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid 80s. The heat is back for mid-week though as highs creep back near 90. As a front lifts back north, a few storms are expected late-Wednesday and Thursday before we gradually dry out Friday. At the moment, next weekend looks stellar with lots of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo