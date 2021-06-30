Trooper shot in Deposit released from the hospital

(WETM) – New York State Trooper Ryan Thorp was released from the hospital one week after being shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace.

Trooper Thorp, with a cast on his right arm, was wheeled out of the hospital to a round of applause from his colleagues. Trooper Thorp, a three-year veteran of the State Police, was transported to Wilson Medical Center where he underwent overnight surgery and was initially listed in stable condition following the June 23 shooting.

Scott Mawhiney of Deposit was arraigned Thursday morning for attempted murder in the first degree following the shooting of a New York State Trooper in Broome County.

Mawhiney, 44, was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail following arraignment.