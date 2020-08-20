Tropical Update- Two Tropical Depressions that will likely strengthen

Very active Atlantic hurricane season so far is heating up again...

As of 11 AM Thursday, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded two tropical disturbances to tropical depressions- numbered 13 & 14. Tropical depression 13 will likely become a tropical storm later today and be named Laura.

The tracks will likely change over the coming days, but residents along the Gulf Coast and Southeast will need to be following both storms. Laura may turn into a strong storm if it steers away from the bigger Caribbean Islands.

If tropical depression 14 is upgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days it would be named Marco.

There are some forecast scenarios that bring both storms into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. While this is a possibility, the tracks would have to go exactly as forecast. This will likely change over the coming days as the tracks come more into focus.