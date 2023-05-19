HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck has gotten stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg.

According to an abc27 photographer who was on the scene, the truck has gotten wedged under a bridge on Front Street near the UMPC Harrisburg Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a common occurrence at the bridge. Crews had to wait to make sure there was no structural damage to the bridge before they were able to unlodge it.

The scene has since been cleared and the road is back open. There is no word if anyone was injured because of the incident.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the number of trucks getting stuck under the bridge has decreased since a sign was posted last July leading up to Chestnut Street.

June 26 thru July 25 – 15 calls

Signs posted end of July

July 26 thru August 25 – 23

August 26 thru September 25 – 19

September 26 thru October 25 – 10

October 26 thru November 25 – 13

November 26 thru December 31 – 17

January 1 thru January 3 – 6

February 1 thru February 28 – 5

March 1 thru March 31 – 5

Maisel says charges will not be filed against drivers who get stuck under the bridge, but fines may be levied depending on the situation.