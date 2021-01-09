Trump “committed impeachable offenses” according to Senator Toomey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R) says President Trump “committed impeachable offenses.”

He made the comment during an interview on Fox News’ the Journal Editorial Report on Saturday.

Toomey wasn’t sure if the senate would act on any articles of impeachment passed by The House as the president will only be in office for less than two weeks.

He is also concerned The House would politicize the process.