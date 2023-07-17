HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is bad news and good news if you wanted to take advantage of the TSA Pre-Check sign-ups at Harrisburg International Airport for this week.

The bad news is that if you have not already signed up for an appointment this week at HIA, the TSA website shows that they are all gone.

However, there is some good news.

It turns out they are available all the time, by appointment at several places around the Midstate, including the Staples on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg.

You can find the location closest to you by clicking here for more information.