PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, a total of 82 handguns were stopped at Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints in the year 2022.

Although this is a decline from the 89 guns that were detected by TSA officers in 2021, the TSA reminds travelers that this is a spike from the 71 guns that were caught in 2019 (pre-pandemic).

The number of firearms caught at Philadelphia and Harrisburg International Airports increased, even though the number of firearms caught statewide went down.

A total of 44 guns were caught at Philadelphia last year. According to TSA officers, this set a new record for the number caught at the airport.

At Harrisburg, a record of 10 firearms were found last year, up from two the previous year.

TSA firearms caught at TSA checkpoints in airports in Pennsylvania, 2017 to 2022

Airport 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 35 25 20 26 39 44 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) 32 34 35 21 32 26 Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE) 2 2 3 1 6 1 Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) 4 7 1 3 6 0 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) 1 1 4 1 3 1 Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) 6 6 7 4 2 10 Erie International Airport (ERI) 0 0 0 1 1 1 University Park Airport (UNV) 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals 80 75 71 57 89 82 Courtesy of TSA

According to TSA, a total of 6,542 firearms were detected at airport checkpoints across the nation in the year 2022. This was an increase from the 5,972 that were detected in 2021 and a large spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019.

Eighty-eight percent of the guns that were caught in 2022 were loaded. Firearms were detected at a total of 262 airport checkpoints nationwide, according to TSA.

National statistics: Firearms caught

by TSA at checkpoints, 2008 to 2022

Year Nationwide 2022 6,542 2021 5,972 2020 3,257 2019 4,432 2018 4,239 2017 3,957 2016 3,391 2015 2,653 2014 2,212 2013 1,813 2012 1,556 2011 1,320 2010 1,123 2009 976 2008 926 Courtesy of TSA

TSA officers remind travelers that bringing a firearm to a checkpoint can result in criminal charges from law enforcement, as well as civil penalties from TSA. You cannot carry your firearm onto a plane, even if you have a permit to carry.

You can carry your firearm legally by following these simple guidelines.

Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $15,000, according to TSA.

Along with facing civil penalties, travelers who violate the rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked.