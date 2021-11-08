Turkey Hill in Franklin County sells jackpot-winning ticket worth $300K

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Turkey Hill on Main Street in Franklin County is seeing a bonus payday of $500 after selling a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket.

The ticket, sold for the Sunday, Nov. 7, drawing, matched all five balls that were drawn (1-18-19-21-30). According to the press release, the winning ticket was worth $300,000.

The winner will only be identified after the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated. The winner has up to one year of the drawing date to claim the ticket. The individual with the jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office by clicking here or calling 1-800-692-7481.