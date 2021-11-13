Turning cooler and breezy today with showers mainly during mid-day

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler & Breezy, Showers During Mid-Day. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Gusting To 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers, Wet Flakes May Mix In. Hi 49. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Today will bring more clouds as a cold front pushes through the area. With the front will also come a band of showers, mainly during the middle of the day. With much colder air moving in aloft, it’s not impossible that some of the showers end as some wet flakes or a mix, mainly over the northern tier and higher elevations. For the afternoon, we’ll see colder and drier air move in with temperatures falling into the 40s. It will be a windy day with gusts reaching 30 mph at times.

Skies partially clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the lower half of the 30s. After a dry start to the day, clouds will increase for the afternoon as a secondary front approaches from the west. This will bring another batch of light showers with, mainly during the evening hours. Much like today, it’s possible that some areas see a mix of rain or snow.

Behind the secondary front, chilly air sticks around for the early part of the week. Highs will only be in the 40s Monday and there will be some flurries or snow showers around as lake-effect kicks into gear. A mid-week warm up is expected however with highs briefly returning into the 60s Wednesday. However, another front will move through next Thursday, bringing colder air for the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo