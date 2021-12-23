Turning milder for Christmas Eve and Christmas weekend

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Increasing Clouds. Seasonable Chill. High 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 32.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly Cloudy, Dry and Milder. High 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with Stray Light Showers, Especially After 1 PM. High 52.

Similar to yesterday we start today with a chilly morning, but this time there is no lingering dampness or fog. Today is dry in general with high temperatures near 40°. The morning hours should be bright with blue skies, then more clouds arrive during the afternoon with peeks of sunshine coming through.

Tonight additional clouds should roll in as a warm front and milder air begins to arrive. There will be some snow showers, but that activity stays north of our region.

Our Christmas Eve and Christmas weekend outlook continues to look milder than average. Some light showers come through with a warm front late Christmas Eve night, but these showers will be few and far between. Then for Christmas Day clouds should linger with more light showers developing during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures from Friday through Sunday will average in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso