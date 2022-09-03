EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625.

The coroner confirmed to abc27 that two people died due to the crash, and the coroner was called to the scene at 12:55 p.m.

No word on the identities of the victims or how the crash occurred at this time.