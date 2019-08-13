Two dead in murder, suicide outside Susquehanna Township movie theater

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead in what the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is calling a murder-suicide.

It happened in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

The theater was open the entire time and no one there was injured.

Police say when officers arrived, a man and a woman were found dead on the ground from apparent gunshot wounds; it’s unclear who shot who.

At least two cars were taken from the scene, a Subaru Crosstrek with Pennsylvania plates and a Toyota Corolla with Virginia plates.

Police believe the incident only involved the two deceased individuals and are not looking for anyone else.

“We don’t feel that the public is in any danger or any harm, the incident was isolated immediately when officers arrived and secured the scene,” said Lieutenant Francia Done “The crime scene has been contained and there’s no danger to any of the citizens in the movie theater or the surrounding areas right now.”

Police said there were no officers on duty at the movie theater like there sometimes are during big events or on the weekends.

As of midnight Monday, the names of the deceased have not been released, but officials did say that the woman was from the West Shore.