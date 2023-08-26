WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Aug. 19 in Dauphin County.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Fishing Creek Valley Road west of the road’s intersection with Blacksmith Road at around 3:50 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling east in the right lane of the road. That is when State Police said a turkey entered the roadway.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle was unable to react in time. The report stated that this caused the operator and passenger to dismount from the motorcycle when it overturned and slid to the south shoulder of the road. The report stated that the motorcycle overturned and came to an uncontrolled final rest.

Troopers then said that the operator of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, and the passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center.