LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police arrested one man in connection with a November 2022 shooting and another man is still wanted, according to a police report.

Lancaster Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of South Prince Street on Nov. 28, 2022, at around 1:11 a.m. where they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, later identified as Luis Sanchez, died from his injuries.

After conducting an investigation, Detective Adam Flurry of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police charged 22-year-old Ziair Collymore and 30-year-old Jerbrell Westmoreland, both of Lancaster, with attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Collymore, who was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, was also charged with recklessly endangering another person and a firearm charge.

Westmoreland is still on the run, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.