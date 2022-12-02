LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City police have arrested two men and have charged them with multiple firearms and drug charges, on Friday, Dec. 2 in Lancaster.
According to the police, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) executed a search warrant at 729 Beaver St. in response to ongoing drug-related activity in the area. Due to the high-risk nature of the search warrant, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) assisted in securing the home.
The search yielded two handguns, one AR-style rifle, several extended handgun magazines, and accompanying ammunition. The search also found approximately 320 grams of marijuana, 88 oxycodone pills, a quantity of crack cocaine, three digital scales, drug packaging materials, items of paraphernalia, and $8,544 cash.
Twenty-five-year-old Carlos Rivera was found at the home. Rivera, who was released from state prison five months ago, has an extensive criminal history involving many drug and firearm-related offenses that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.
Officers also located Elijah Deliz, age 19, attempting to hide in the basement. Due to a violent criminal history, Deliz is also prohibited from possessing firearms.
Both men have been charged with the following:
- Three counts of Persons not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell or Transfer Firearms
- Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver – Marijuana and Oxycodone
- One count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver – Crack Cocaine
- One count of Possession of Paraphernalia
All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.