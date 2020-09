HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania Turnpike ramps in Lower Swatara Township will be closed overnight.

The ramp from Westbound 283 to the turnpike and the ramp from Eisenhower Boulevard to the turnpike will be shut down from 8 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be in place.

The closures are associated with the nearly $90 million construction project to rebuild six miles of Route 283 and nearby interchanges.