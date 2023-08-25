(WHTM) — Campus Pride, a national non-profit devoted to building safer college environments for LGBTQ students, has released its “2023 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities.”

The full list includes 30 four-year public and private colleges and universities, each of which received a 5 out of 5 stars, earning 90% or higher on he organization’s “Campus Pride Index.” To earn this ranking, schools are judged on their reporting of LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

Scoring is performed in eight categories, including LGBTQ-friendly housing, campus safety, academics, student life, and recruitment and retention efforts.

This year two colleges in Pennsylvania were on the list. These included The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Pennsylvania.

More information about resources for LGBTQ students can be found online at Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity website and UPenn’s LGBT Center website.