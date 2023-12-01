(WHTM) — Two people are dead after a crash happened just before noon on Friday on the West 28th Division Highway (SR322), near the Lancaster County and Lebanon County line.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the head-on collision happened in Penn Township.

In addition to the two deceased, multiple people were also injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is currently on scene investigating the crash. The Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and Brickerville Fire Company were also dispatched.