SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Selinsgrove Borough Police Department has filed charges against two juvenile males for starting a fire at 301 North Market Street in Selinsgrove. Police and fire crews responded to the property on March 30, 2022.

Police learned that the two individuals were inside the building lighting random objects on fire which caused the building to be destroyed.

The two juveniles are being charged with arson, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, burglary, and possession of instrument of crime. The names and ages of the two individuals have not been released. It is unclear if anyone was injured due to the fire.