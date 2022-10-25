CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster.

The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.

The Lancaster Outlets recently unveiled a new Crocs shop earlier in the month. The Crocs store is located in Suite #1130. The Crocs store is open to the public and can be found next to Sperry’s store front.

The Lancaster Tanger outlets are also unveiling a new UGG’s store, which is having its grand opening today, according to Amanda Morey of BRAVE Public Relations. The new store is located at Suite #1110 and can be found in-between Banana Republic and Sperry – just two stores down from the new Crocs store.

“Welcoming UGG back to the center permanently comes at the perfect time, as shoppers gear up for the holiday gifting season,” said Tanger Outlets Lancaster Marketing Director Monica Trego. “After the success of the pop-up location last holiday season, we know our shoppers will be thrilled to see this coveted brand return for good.”

This new UGG’s location will now be the closest UGG’s store for central Pennsylvanians. Previously, the closest UGG’s store was located out in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Tanger Outlets, as well as King of Prussia.