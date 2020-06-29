Typical summer week ahead for Central PA

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot! Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Hazy Sun, Stray PM Shower. Hi 86.

This week will feature typical Central PA summer weather. Heat, some humidity, and not much rain will be the highlights. In fact, the week ahead will be similar to this past weekend: plenty of sunshine with some hit-or-miss chances for rain. Weak high pressure will help keep the entire region dry today with temperatures soaring close to 90° this afternoon. The humidity will be slightly up, but it won’t feel terrible outside. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

An upper level low will spin over New England through mid-week, keeping most of the unsettled weather northeast of Pennsylvania while drier air on the backside keeps us pretty quiet locally. However, as the upper level low drifts closer Tuesday into Wednesday, a stray shower or two could develop during the afternoon. The best chance for a pop-up shower or t-storm appears to be Wednesday. The heat will continue through much of the week as highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90°. Fourth of July weekend will be hazy, hot, and humid with limited rainfall chances again. Keep watering that garden and wait to see if you win the rain lottery this week. Otherwise, enjoy the hot summertime weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara