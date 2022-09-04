LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A student from Ukraine can now stay in the US, after weeks of facing an uncertain future in the country. Why? He’s going to college.

Max Lyschuk came to the US in June on a student visa. That means if he could not find a school after two months, he would have to return to Ukraine — still at war with Russia. However, in August, he started his first week of fall semester at Lebanon Valley College.

The 18-year-old student is having a wonderful time so far. He said he is still undecided on his major, but he taking two programming classes, a class on American government and a history class.

“It’s my favorite class,” he said.

Lyschuk has already made friends since moving into his dorm in late August. He spends his free time with them.

“Getting together with my friends, play cards or playing some board games or pool,” he said. Lyschuk added he plays volleyball with his friends a few times a week.

He started decorating his dorm, putting up a Ukrainian flag.

“Pictures of my family, I’m going to print some,” he said. He also wants to buy some posters of bands, including Metallica and AC/DC.

Lyschuk said he is enjoying all his classes — except for one thing.

“Classes start every day at 8 a.m., and it’s horrible,” he said.

However, getting here was not easy for Lyschuk. He fled Ukraine a few months after Russia invaded in February, after experiencing some of the violence himself. His family spent the first few weeks in his grandfather’s basement and a few missiles flew over their city in the western part of Ukraine.

Lyschuk’s father wanted him to leave Ukraine before he turned 18 — after that, he would not be able to go since men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country

Lyschuk made his way to the US alone, eventually coming to Hershey with a host family. However, his student visa meant he needed to find a college.

“If I’m not studying, I have to leave country,” he said.

His host family reached out to LVC, which has a history with refugee students.

“When this specific situation came to our attention, we wanted to try to do everything we could,” Edwin Wright, VP of enrollment management, said.

Lyschuk was able to enroll and get financial aid from LVC’s new refugee scholarship fund.

“[It was] created for the Ukrainian students,” Wright said.

With his future in the US settled, Lyschuk is focusing on the rest of the semester, keeping some advice from his parents in mind.

“Do not procrastinate with classes, with homework,” he said.

He is also trying to find a job to earn some money. Because of his student visa, he is only allowed to work on campus.

“I wanted to get a job in [the] library, but it’s already full,” Lyschuk said.

He is also learning to play guitar — one of the classes he is taking this semester — and looking forward to the next few months.

“I like my schedule and I hope it will be exciting and interesting,” he said.

Lyschuk is hoping to go back to Ukraine and visit his family over winter break, but he is worried once he gest there, he will not be able to leave again. When the war started, Ukraine banned men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country, and Lyschuk just turned 18 in August. He said he hopes Ukraine will make exceptions for students studying abroad.