LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Even though Max Lyshchuk and Roman Kolosok are five-thousand miles away from the war zone, what’s happening in Ukraine still hits too close to home.

“I’m not feeling very well emotionally, sitting here not being able to support [my family],” Lyshchuk, a Ukrainian student student studying at Lebanon Valley College, said. “It’s different. I’ve never experienced being away from my family for almost a year.”

Kolosok, who is also a Ukrainian student at Lebanon Valley College, has not seen his family in a year, either.

“I would like to see them, they would like to see me. They tell me all the time that they want to hug me,” Kolosok told ABC 27 News. “I miss my family.”

Lyshchuk and Kolosok’s extended families are spread throughout the country, but their immediate families reside in the Capital of Kyiv, as well as Western Ukraine.

“There was a missile attack a week ago, so there was some destruction in our city, but [my family is] doing alright,” Lyshchuk said.

Kolosok can relate — he said his family is often without power and is forced to take shelter underground to avoid Russian missiles.

“The beginning of January when the Russians were just rapidly bombing everything, my family didn’t have electricity for like 20 hours a day,” Kolosok recalled “They couldn’t even call me.”

Now, Roman said he and his family are able to talk almost every day, but he misses seeing them in-person.

Both students are unable to travel home to Ukraine. If they do, they’ll be required to list in Ukraines military and fight in the war. Lyshchuk said he’s hopeful he will travel to Poland this summer and visit his family there.