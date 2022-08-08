HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work.

Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are currently employed.

To apply or log in to Pennsylvania’s unemployment benefits, visit www.uc.pa.gov.

The Unemployment Compensation program (UC) was designed to help Pennsylvania residents who lose their jobs or are working less than full-time hours. After the application process, the UC program will give you money for a limited time to help cover expenses.

Fraudulent claims on a UC application can lead to fines, imprisonment, or other penalties.