Unemployment rates reach new heights

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The State Department of Labor says unemployment has nearly tripled to more than 15%.  

That’s the highest since record keeping began 40 years ago.  

Nationwide, it’s essentially the same at 14.7%. 

With reopening beginning now, some people will be coming back to work.  

Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry says 40% of the losses have been in construction, 60% in travel, tourism, restaurant, and the hospitality industry.  

There are resources to help businesses that are reopening, including the state’s chamber’s bringing back PA Initiative, and Governor Tom Wolf’s “A Path Forward” work group.       

