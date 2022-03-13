TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Quarterback Tom Brady teased a return to the NFL, according to a post on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

In the tweet, Brady wrote, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

Brady announced his retirement just last month on Feb. 1. The legendary quarterback spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The 44-year-old’s return this year would be his 23rd in the league. He has seven Super Bowl championships.

