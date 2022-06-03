TODAY: Clearing skies, breezy and much less humid. High 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, calm. Lo 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny Skies, Very Low Humidity. Hi 78.

SUNDAY: Sunny Skies, Very Low Humidity. Hi 78.

Yesterday’s line of showers and storms moved through with very little activity other than briefly heavy downpours and some thunder and lightning. Overnight a few stray showers marked the exit of the cold front, and now cooler and drier air is moving in. Today features plenty of sunshine and temperatures only in the 70s to near 80°. Some of the lingering clouds may take a little time to exit this morning, but the majority of the day will feature clear, blue skies.

Looking to the weekend early next week, the large area of high pressure should win out bringing sunshine and blue skies likely. 78-80° will be common for high temperatures Saturday-Monday with comfortably dry air with no humidity.

By next Tuesday a front does drop in with showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. A possible named tropical storm, Alex could form in the next 24-48 hours near southern Florida. Direct impacts are unlikely here in the Midstate from the storm, but this system may interrupt the weather pattern enough to delay Tuesday’s rain. We will keep watching that part of the forecast, but in the meantime enjoy this beautiful weather!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso